Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

Enento Group Plc (“Enento”) has on 29 December 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Invesco Ltd. fell below the threshold of 5 percent on 28 December 2023.

The indirect holdings of Invesco Ltd. in Enento amounted to 330,487 shares, corresponding to 1.39 percent of Enento's total shares.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 23,794,856 shares.

Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification: