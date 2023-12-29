Scaling Heights For A Cause - Venture Waste Expedition To Everest For The Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Solan provides fantastic support to those in need through the charity.

Patrick Stephens of Venture Waste to Trek Everest for Cancer Charity, Aiming to Inspire Support and Awareness

- Patrick Stephens

SPENNYMOOR, DURHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Scaling Heights for a Cause: Venture Waste's MD Charity Expedition to Everest Base Camp for the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust

Durham, UK – A significant initiative is being undertaken by Venture Waste, a waste management company based in the UK. Managing Director, Patrick Stephens, is set to embark on an inspiring journey to Everest Base Camp in October 2024. The objective of this expedition is to raise awareness and gather funds for the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust.

A Journey of Hope and Endurance

The journey of Patrick Stephens to Everest Base Camp is a representation of the resilience and determination that is often seen in the lives of cancer patients and their families. It also highlights the societal contribution and compassionate leadership of the company.

Skyblue Adventures: Guiding the Journey

Skyblue Adventures has meticulously planned the trek, which will feature the stunning landscapes of the Khumbu region, Sherpa communities, and iconic landmarks. This challenging route is a testament to the dedication behind the fundraising effort.

Deep Dive into the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust's Mission

The Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust, established in 2015 by Mark Solan, provides a variety of services, including holistic therapies, beauty room and wig services, counselling, financial aid, and support hub activities. These services are integral in aiding individuals and families affected by cancer.

The Impact of Support

Since its inception, the Trust has been a beacon of hope, reaching out to thousands. Contributions to this cause are pivotal in ensuring the continuation of these essential services, directly impacting lives affected by cancer.

Christmas Appeal: A Season of Giving

The approaching Christmas season is an ideal time for generosity. Donations to this cause will be instrumental in sustaining the Trust's impactful work.

Venture Waste: Committed to Making a Difference

Venture Waste, a family-operated waste management company in Durham, UK, is deeply committed to family values, social responsibility, sustainable practices, community engagement, and a personal touch in their services. This commitment extends beyond business excellence to making a positive impact in the community and beyond. The company's engagement in charitable activities, such as the Everest Base Camp trek, demonstrates their commitment to societal contributions.

Join the Journey

The public is invited to engage with this extraordinary journey. Following Patrick Stephens' preparation and progress and supporting this noble cause can make a significant difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

Contact Information:

For more information or to arrange an interview with Patrick Stephens regarding this initiative, please contact:

Patrick Stephens

Managing Director, Venture Waste

Email: ...

Website:

Patrick Stephens

PS Managed Solutions Lts

+44 7939 035243

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube