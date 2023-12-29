Teenage Girl's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar's Purnea, Rape Suspected

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, December 29 (IANS) A teenage girl in Bihar's Purnea was murdered and her body hung from a tree on Friday, police said.

Police suspects that the victim, whose body bore several stab wounds, was brutally gang-raped before being killed.

The incident occurred at Haripur village under Aamaur police station in the district.

The victim was sleeping with her mother on Thursday night but when the family members woke up on Friday morning, they found her missing.

When they searched the area, they found her dead body hanging from the tree and called the police.

"We have recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons and investigation is underway," said an officer of Aamaur police station.

