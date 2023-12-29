Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Weapon Sling For Rifles (SDW-131)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that a rifle sling is readily available for use when needed," said an inventor, from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, "so I invented the NORTON SLINGER. My design also would eliminate the need to free or untangle the rifle sling."

The invention provides an innovative alternative to conventional rifle slings. In doing so, it ensures that the sling is securely stored when not in use. As a result, it prevents the sling from becoming caught and hung up on foliage, tree branches, etc. The invention features an integrated design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms, hunters, military and law enforcement personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

