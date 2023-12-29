Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Roller Skates For Off-Roading (SDW-1751)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging way to enjoy roller skating," said an inventor, from
Lompoc, Calif., "so I invented the MONSTER SKATE. My design can be used on uneven terrain, not just on roads and sidewalks."
The invention provides an improved roller skate for
off-roading. In doing so, it can be used on diverse and uneven terrain. As a result, it could encourage individuals to spend more time outdoors and it provides added enjoyment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for roller skating and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SDW-1751, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
