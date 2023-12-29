(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



Director Appointment

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc ('the Company') is delighted to announce the appointment of Virginia (Connelly) Bull as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024.

Virginia has almost 20 years of PLC Advisory and Corporate Broking experience working with AIM and Main Market companies. Currently, Virginia is a Director in the Investec Bank plc Corporate Broking team, focused on partnering with Tech and Media companies along their growth journey.

Keith Mullins, Chair of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc said:“The Board is delighted to welcome Virginia and looks forward to working with her and benefitting from her experience and insights.”

Virginia will be a member of the Audit Committee with effect from the date of her appointment.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17