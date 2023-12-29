Active US Home Listings At All-Time High, Reveals Homestead Property Inspections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As real estate sales boom, Homestead suggests pre-purchase home inspections to safeguard buyers' interests.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A recent study on real estate sales by Homestead Property Inspections shows a tremendous growth in home listings in 2023.Using data from FRED Economic Research , the firm has revealed precisely how many homes were listed in each month throughout the year.Here's a month-wise breakdown of total home listings in 2023:January 2023: 87,719February 2023: 86,383March 2023: 83,986April 2023: 82,357May 2023: 80,905June 2023: 81,676July 2023: 83,092August 2023: 84,883September 2023: 90,722October 2023: 99,874November 2023: 109,376The data points to a significant increase in active home listings in the later months of 2023. Also, it highlights a boom in the real estate market compared to 2022, especially in Florida where Homestead is based.And as Florida's real estate landscape experiences this substantial growth, Homestead Property Inspections emphasizes the need for increased comprehensive home inspections to ensure informed decision-making by both buyers and sellers.Percentage Growth: The study shows a percentage growth in home listings from January to November 2023. This is a sign of a major growth in the real estate market. And for investors and other industry players, it provides key insights into new investment opportunities.FRED Economic Research Data: Homestead Property Inspections used data from FRED Economic Research, an institution known for its trustworthy inputs, to ensure credibility and reliability of their study.Advocacy for Home Inspections: With the surge in home listings, Homestead Property Inspections advocated the need for increasing pre-purchase home inspections. That's because inspections play an important role promoting transparency, trust, and informed decision-making in real estate transactions. Also, they ensure long-term safety and wellbeing of residents.Here's What Homestead Property Inspections Had To Say About Their Study"As the real estate market in Florida grows, our study shows increasing opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Similarly, the percentage increase in home listings also highlights the need for more home inspections. Homestead Property Inspections is committed to empowering buyers and sellers with the information they need for confident and informed transactions," says Nate Standifer, CEO of Homestead Property Inspections.About Homestead Property InspectionsHomestead Property Inspections is a trusted name in Florida's real estate market known for delivering meticulous home inspection services . The company's commitment to transparency and excellence positions it as a go-to partner for individuals looking to buy a new homeNote: Data in this release is accurate as of December 29, 2023

