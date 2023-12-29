Federal Judge's Approval Of Georgia's Redrawn Congressional Districts Spurs Michael Corbin's Plans For The 3Rd District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Corbin made an announcement today, that he plans to run in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District in 2024, per his Campaign Strategist, Ola Hawatmeh.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Following the eradication of Georgia's 7th Congressional District under the recently redrawn districts, Michael Corbin, Republican Candidate, is forced to make new plans for his campaign. Current sitting member of the 7th District, Democrat, Lucy McBath had the same dilemma and recently announced plans to run for the newly formed 6th Congressional District. Michael Corbin ran in 2022 but lost in a primary runoff to face McBath in that November. He was the leading challenger heading into the Primaries prior to the new maps being released.Michael Corbin made an announcement today, that he plans to run in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District in 2024, per his Campaign Manager, Ola Hawatmeh. Earlier this month, Republican incumbent Drew Ferguson announced he will not run in 2024 to retain his seat in the 3rd District.Fergusons announcement here:#:~:text=NEWNAN%2C%20Ga.%20%E2%80%94%20Rep.%20Drew%20Ferguson%2C%20who%20represents,previously%20as%20the%20House%20Republican%20chief%20deputy%20whip .“After the judge's ruling, I am announcing plans to run for Congress in Georgia's 3rd District. This is not a decision I take lightly, and my intention is to serve the people of the 3rd as an America First Candidate, just as it has always been. My heart is to serve Georgians in Congress and guarantee that our best interests come first, never taking a back seat to desires of the establishment in Washington, D.C.My wife and I are excited for this change; she grew up in the 3rd District, we love the people there, the industries and powerful sense of community, which makes the district so unique and important to our state. I plan to keep us PROUD to be Americans, ensuring RESPECT for Americans in all matters, home and abroad.”-Michael Corbin

