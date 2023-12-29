Unveiling Impression Isla Mujeres By Secrets, The Eco- Luxury Haven In The Mexican Caribbean

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres

The hotel, located in the heart of one of Mexico's most emblematic destinations, was inaugurated in November 2023 and offers a serene and romantic backdrop.

ISLA MUJERES, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO , December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The renowned Impression Isla Mujeres , part of World of Hyatt's collection of luxury all-inclusive properties, has been recognized with the GRI Mexico 2023 award in the Best Hotel Development category. This award recognizes the hotel's exceptional commitment to innovative construction, architectural prowess, and cutting-edge design while highlighting its commendable social and environmental initiatives.In an event, Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, inaugurated the Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets hotel in November. The resort features 125 rooms, offering guests a serene and romantic atmosphere amid the stunning turquoise waters of the Mexican Caribbean. This resort stands as a benchmark in the luxury hotel industry, elevating the traveler's experience to new heights in a paradisiacal setting."The Impression brand by Secrets is the tenth addition to the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, and operates with the Endless Privileges® concept, where everything is included to cater to the most sophisticated traveler's needs. The Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets reflects the brand's promise to offer unique high-level experiences, personalized service through butlers for each guest, and authentic gastronomic offers," says Gonzalo del Peón, president of the group Inclusive Collection, Hyatt Americas & Global Commercial.Since its inception, the resort has been unwavering in its dedication to social and environmental responsibility. The hotel's commitment is exemplified through sustainable construction practices, utilizing eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and local wood, integrating solar panels, and eradicating plastics in alignment with preserving the natural environment. Serving as the headquarters for the Save Our Sharks Foundation, the hotel leads initiatives to protect marine life and biodiversity on the island and in its surrounding areas. With a substantial investment of $87.5 million, Impression Isla Mujeres has positively impacted the local economy by generating 400 direct jobs and a thousand indirect jobs during its construction and operational phases.Regarding its facilities, the renowned Mexican artist César López Negrete has left his unique mark on the resort' with impressive artworks that captivate guests upon arrival. The architecture and interior design are true masterpieces, with "The Temple," an expansive bio-constructed wedding gazebo by the celebrated local architect Javier Uma, symbolizing elegance and outdoor romance.The hotel's Pure SPA offers guests complete wellness experiences for total relaxation. From contactless therapies in the island's only Floatarium to the rejuvenating Hamman and six private spa cabins, every detail has been meticulously designed to provide unparalleled pampering. The state-of-the-art gym, with a certified personal trainer, cardiovascular conditioning equipment, invigorating fitness classes, and wellness-focused activities such as SUP yoga, take the wellness experience to new levels.Located on a perfect white sand beach for snorkeling, Impression offers excellent services such as four cascading ocean-view infinity pools, Bali beds, and hammocks ideal for enjoying outdoor movies, a lounge over the water to observe local marine life, and an exciting four-story water slide for the most adventurous guests.The luxury resort has designed a carefully selected daily activity and nighttime entertainment calendar, thinking of the most demanding travelers. From cooking classes and coffee and wine tastings to sunset paddle surfing experiences, Impression promises to satisfy and exceed the expectations of the most demanding guests.The hotel also offers a unique culinary program to satisfy the most refined palates with world-class artisanal cuisine. Led by renowned chef Noe Mirón and his distinguished team, including chefs such as Paolo Parlanti and Rodolfo Yusa, who have decades of experience in elite high-end restaurants, including those awarded with Michelin stars and five-star hotels worldwide. From Mediterranean cuisine to light tapas on the spectacular rooftop, the diversity of culinary options is designed to delight even the most demanding palates.In addition to the exceptional gastronomic offer, the resort offers its guests an experience with nine bars and lounges offering an unlimited variety of premium international and national alcoholic beverages. The pool and beach service, along with the availability of private in-suite dining 24 hours a day, ensures that every moment of the stay is unforgettable.This paradisiacal enclave is more than a destination; it is a unique experience that fuses art, wellness, and entertainment in an unforgettable setting.

