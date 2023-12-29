Vadodara: Ex-Employees Honeytrap And Blackmail Boss, Circulate Nude Pics

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Dec 29 (IANS) Two former employees of a corporate firm hatched a nefarious plot to honeytrap and blackmail their former boss in Vadodara.

The perpetrators, Manisha and Ajay (names changed), used social media to ensnare the victim, ultimately forcing him to share compromising photographs. Their elaborate scheme of revenge lasted for several months.

Manisha, who had previously quit her job due to alleged workplace humiliation, joined forces with Ajay to exact revenge on their former superior, Jai Gupta (name changed). Their strategy involved creating a fake Instagram account under a fictitious woman's name and initiating months long chat with their target. During this time, they sent sexually explicit messages and nude photos of women, with Gupta remaining unaware of their true identities.

Under the pretense of a romantic connection, the duo coerced Gupta into sharing explicit photos of himself. Once they obtained the compromising images, they abruptly ceased communication with him.

Days later, Gupta received an email containing screenshots of his explicit photographs and messages, which were also been forwarded to the HR department of his workplace and his official email account.

The identity of his tormentors remained a mystery to Gupta, who soon received another email - this time, sent to his wife - containing the same incriminating photos. The culprits went further by stalking Gupta in person, capturing photographs of him at a shopping mall, intensifying his distress over four months.

Desperate to end this ordeal, Gupta turned to the police.

Gujarat Police's cybercrime department initiated an investigation by tracing the IP address from which the compromising emails had been sent. This led to the identification of Manisha and Ajay, who were subsequently issued notices under CrPc Section 41 (A) to record their statements.

However, Gupta, the complainant, has chosen not to pursue further legal action at this time. The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for less than seven years, although, as of now, neither of the alleged perpetrators has been arrested.

--IANS

janvi/arm