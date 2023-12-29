Inventhelp Inventor Develops Vein Stabilizer For Healthcare Facilities (SDB-741)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to stabilize the vein when drawing blood or starting an IV," said an inventor, from Vista, Calif., "so I invented the STRAIGHT LINE. My design allows for improved patient care and it would save time and effort for medical personnel."

The invention provides a means to successfully draw blood or start an IV in a rolling vein. In doing so, it would stabilize the vein to prevent it from continually moving. As a result, it reduces the number of needle sticks and it increases comfort and peace of mind for patients. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for healthcare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

