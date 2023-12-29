Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For An Exercise Bench (RSJ-168)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new exercise bench that would allow the user to perform pushup-style exercises, while also isolating and targeting the upper triceps and mid chest," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented THE INCLINE PUSH UP BENCH. My adjustable design would provide fitness enthusiasts with a versatile and effective new product."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an exercise bench. In doing so, it offers an effective way to target the triceps and chest when performing pushups. As a result, it enables the user to engage in a thorough upper-body workout and it could help increase upper body and core strength, stamina, endurance, and balance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp.

