Government Debt Management Prospect 2024

Planned Treasury bond issuance for 2024 totals 120 b.kr. market value. It is planned to issue a new nominal bond maturing in 2027. The size of the series and market conditions will determine the amount sold in other series. The Treasury's financial need during the year may be met in part with foreign issuance or by tapping foreign deposits with the Central Bank of Iceland.
