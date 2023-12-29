Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q1/2024
In Q1, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 30-45 b.kr. market value. A new nominal Treasury bond maturing in 2027 will be issued during the quarter, and market making is planned for the series. The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
Attachment
MENAFN29122023004107003653ID1107668505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.