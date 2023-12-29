Whatsapp To Soon Let Search For Users By Username

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Dec 29 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to search for others through their username.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, users will now be able to search for others by entering their username into the search bar, in a future update of the web client.

"This username-based search feature will enhance user experience by eliminating the need for phone numbers, providing a convenient and privacy-conscious method for users to discover and connect with others within the WhatsApp ecosystem," the report said.

Moreover, the report mentioned that through this update, WhatsApp will add a new layer of privacy.

This feature will also provide a layer of anonymity, as users will be able to communicate without revealing their personal phone numbers.

This is particularly beneficial for users who prioritise privacy and want to control their contact information.

In addition, usernames for communication will simplify the connection process on WhatsApp. Users will be easily able to share their usernames, eliminating the need for explicit exchange of phone numbers, according to the report.

This feature is currently in development for the web client and it will be released in a future update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will allow all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen. The feature is under development on both iOS and Android.

