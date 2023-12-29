Odisha CM Announces Aid Of Rs 4L To Kin Of Boat Capsize Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of five persons who died after a boat capsized in Patali River in Koraput district on December 27.

The bodies of four persons were fished out on Friday while another deceased's body was recovered on Thursday.

CM Patnaik expressed deep grief over the tragic incident that led to the death of five persons including two women and three minors.

The police along with fire services personnel and state disaster relief team had started a search operation on Thursday.

All bodies were finally fished out Friday afternoon after around 40 hours of the incident.

