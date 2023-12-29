Community Redevelopment Appoints Phil Sands As President Effective Immediately

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Community Redevelopment, Inc. (OTC: CRDV), a significant player in the DC metro real estate market, announced today that Mr. Phil Sands will be joining the Executive management team as our Company President. Mr. Sands is a seasoned veteran in the investment community, having served in positions such as CEO, interim CFO, Director and President of both publicly traded companies and private businesses. Mr. Sands, through his professional relationships within the investment community, has guided companies in raising millions of dollars in capital.

Our Chairman & CEO, Richard Balles, stated, "I am excited to build CRDV with someone of the caliber of Phil Sands. He is a true professional of the highest quality and we are fortunate to have him as our President".

The initial focus of Mr. Sands is oversight of the Company's investment agenda to secure needed capital for continued and stable growth. To that end, along with our CEO he will co-manage strategic direction as well as representing our corporate interests with regulatory bodies and SROs such as the SEC, OTC and Nasdaq.

Mr. Sands noted, "I am happy and excited to be coming onboard with a solid team of professionals and hope my experience will hasten the company growth that we are planning and anticipate for FY 2024 and beyond." Mr. Sands currently resides with his family in Bellingham, Massachusetts.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties. The Company is focused on all aspects of the urban real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and/or through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest reports filed with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please contact us at 866 692-6847 or see our website at

CORPORATE CONTACT:

Community Redevelopment, Inc.

866-849-CRDV

Wire Service Contact :

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...