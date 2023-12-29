Elnaaz Norouzi Call Her New Cover 'Jamal Jamaalo' New Year Present

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Known for her work in 'Kandahar' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', among others, actress, model and singer Elnaaz Norouzi is now set to enthrall her fans with a cover of the Iranian song 'Jamal Jamaalo', which holds a special place in her heart.

The original Iranian song has been sung by Omid Jahan. The song recently became a hit with its inclusion in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action movie 'Animal'. It is titled as 'Jamal Kudu'.

The song featured actor Bobby Deol, who got a raving review over his entry in the film with this track.

Bobby's entry song in the movie went viral in no time. His character Abrar enters dancing to 'Jamal Kudu', which has left a lasting impression. The peppy track is half-a-century old and finds its roots in Iranian poet Bijan Samandar.

Now, Elnaaz will enthrall her fans with a cover of the Iranian song. Being of Iranian descent herself, Elnaaz felt a deep connection with the song and expressed her excitement about singing in her native language.

"I've always had a passion for singing, and covering 'Jamal Jamaalo', a song in Iranian language, holds a special place in my heart. As a New Year present, I'm thrilled to share this with all my fans in India, Iran and around the world," she said.

On the film front, she has the Telugu movie 'Devil: The British Secret Agent' lined up.

--IANS

sp/arm