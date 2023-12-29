Akansha Kapoor Returns To Mumbai To Ring In New Year With Family, Friends

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for her roles in 'Guilty', 'Ray' and 'Monica, Oh My Darling', has taken a short break from the filming schedule of her debut Telugu movie 'Maayaone' alongside Sundeep Kishan.

The actress has returned to Mumbai after from Hyderabad to ring in the New Year with her friends and family.

'Maayaone' is being directed by C.V. Kumar, who is known for films like 'Iraivi', 'Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum', 'Soodhu Kavvum' and 'Pizza'.

After the celebrations, the actress will resume shooting in Hyderabad.

Talking about her plans, Akansha shared,“I've spent most of the months of 2023 in Hyderabad and will be returning there early next year. So I've opted for a relaxed time in Mumbai. After the exhaustive month of shooting for 'Maayaone', this break feels well-deserved."

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of Mumbai, Akansha plans to find comfort in the intimacy of her home, orchestrating a low-key celebration. She's arranged to spend the New Year surrounded by a close-knit group of friends, including her sister Anushka Ranjan and actor Aditya Seal.

