Fears Raised Over Risk Of New Covid Variant In Sri Lanka

Public health inspectors have raised fears over the risk of a new Covid variant spreading in Sri Lanka.

The Public Health Inspectors Association said that a number of people are already believed to have contracted the virus.

A 65-year-old woman has already reportedly died after contracting Covid.

The public have been urged to take precautions to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said that in order to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases including Covid-19 and Influenza it is advised to wear masks in closed, poor-ventilated and crowded places, wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing, and maintaining cough and sneeze etiquette. (Colombo Gazette)