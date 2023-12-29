Kharkiv Shelling: Three Wounded In Russian Attack Are In Critical Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, three people wounded in a rocket attack on the morning of December 29 are in extremely serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Syniehubov, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Three people were killed. 13 people were injured, 11 of them are in hospitals, two refused hospitalization. Of those in hospitals, three are in extremely serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. All necessary assistance is being provided. Doctors are fighting for the lives of our people," noted Syniehubov.

The aggressor country's troops struck at the industrial zone, depots and highways.

"These were extremely chaotic strikes, without clear targets. The oncology hospital was damaged - more than 70 windows were smashed, the roof of one of the buildings was damaged. We are doing everything to eliminate the consequences and provide medical care to our citizens," added the head of the RMA.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from five to eight in the morning on December 29, Kharkiv was hit by three waves of Russian missile attacks. As of 11 a.m., one person was reported dead and 11 wounded. Later, the RMA and police reported two more dead. All were employees of a civilian enterprise, aged 30, 41, and 60.

A hospital, a polyclinic, a school, more than a dozen residential buildings, a Nova Poshta office, and manufacturing plants were damaged in the city. In total, according to the mayor's office, 38 buildings were damaged.

At the sites of the missile strikes, law enforcement officers seized the remains of S-300, Iskander-M, and X-22 missiles.

Photo: Kharkiv RMA