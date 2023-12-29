Death Toll From Zaporizhzhia Shelling Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a rocket attack has risen to seven, and 13 more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 15:15, we have received information about an increase in the number of dead people to 7. Currently, 13 people are known to be injured," the head of the regional military administration wrote.

He added that the work at the sites of the hit continues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, six people were killed in the shelling of Zaporizhzhi .

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on December 29, 18 people were killed and 132 others were injured as a result of a massive missile strike on Ukraine.