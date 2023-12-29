Mass Marches Countrywide Against Brutal Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra)-- Today, after Friday prayers, large-scale protests in the Kingdom's capital, Amman, and other governorates took place to show support for the Gaza Strip, which is the target of a murderous and violent assault by the Israeli occupation forces.In Amman, partisan and popular movements staged a solidarity stand in front of the King Abdullah I Mosque in the Abdali neighborhood today to show support for the Gaza Strip's citizens who have been victims of Israeli aggression and heavy bombing, which has resulted in thousands of martyr deaths since the brutal aggression against Gaza City and its environs began.Also in Amman, after Friday prayer, a protest was started at the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, in which the participants denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.In Irbid governorate, 70 kilometres north of Amman, a large-scale march left the Hashemite Mosque in the heart of Irbid in support of the Gaza Strip and in protest of the occupation forces' ongoing ruthless onslaught against the Strip, which targets civilians, the helpless, and the innocent.With the participation of several neighbourhoods in the governorate, the Islamic Movement in Karak governorate held a protest in support of the brothers in Gaza in front of the Grand Al-Thaniyya Mosque, which is situated in the governorate's heart.Relatedly, after Friday prayers, popular, party, and union activities in the Aqaba Governorate, the only coastal city in Jordan, organized a solidarity stand condemning Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and expressing support for the Gaza people's resilience in the face of the Israeli war machine. They also demanded that international pressure be applied to end the war on Gaza.