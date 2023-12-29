Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Homestead Level Renewable Energy System (ROH-598)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of homestead level renewable energy system that would utilize a combination of technologies," said an inventor, from Syracuse,

N.Y., "so I invented THE ELEMENT. My design could provide a more consistent and greater overall level of output than conventional dedicated systems of this nature."

The invention provides a new type of homestead level renewable energy system. In doing so, it could provide energy from wind, sunlight, and even the flow of rain water through the downspouts. As a result, it increases efficiency and it allows for more consistent output than a dedicated wind or solar power system. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homes and light commercial structures. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for residential and commercial applications.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ROH-598, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp