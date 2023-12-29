(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
You're Invite to Save America Rally
Lt. Colonel Jeff Sacks and Riley Gaines Join Forces for Save America Rally in Fredericksburg, VA on 4th of January 2024.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Join combat Veteran Lt. Colonel Jeff Sacks and Women's Rights Activist Riley Gaines for the 'Save America Rally ' on January 4, 2024, 11 AM- 1 PM at The Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA.
Former U.S. Collegiate Swimmer for the University of Kentucky, Riley Gaines, joins Lt Col. Jeff Sacks in an upcoming rally to 'Save America' in Fredericksburg, VA. This event is a special kick-off of Sacks' mission, 'The Great Rediscovery,' to return Virginia's traditions and morals to its original glory: a renewal of the American Spirit.
Sacks is a twenty-year U.S. Army Veteran, Husband, Father, and Author of 'The Decline and Decay of the U.S. Constitutional Order.' Sacks has been canvassing the Commonwealth for the past year, meeting with hardworking Virginians on his 2023 book tour. Countless local mothers, fathers, and small business owners have opened their hearts and shared their struggles in our declining Republic.
Sacks stated“Sitting down with these great Americans at their kitchen tables and hearing their voices of concern for our nation resonated, impacted and has set me forward on a mission not like my Army combat service, but perhaps a service even greater than I have known. Sacks continued...”As a father of five, I have never been more motivated to fight this battle to ensure our future generations enjoy the freedoms and protections that the Constitution provides. This is a no-fail mission. Now is the time for leadership and action.” Sacks concluded...”We will make America, the Shining City on a Hill, and she will be on the ballot in 2024..”.
January 4, 2024
11 AM- 1PM
The Silk Mill
1707 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA
All are Welcome.
RSVP here .
For a press pass or media inquiries contact:
