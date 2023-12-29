New Website Helps Seniors Stay Active, Safe And Healthy At Home All Winter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SeniorsYogaOnline Launches New Virtual Yoga Classes for Seniors at Home

CLEMENTSVALE, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SeniorsYogaOnline is excited to announce the launch of their new virtual yoga classes specifically for seniors. As the winter season brings icy road conditions and increased health risks for seniors, the platform aims to provide a safe and convenient way for older adults to stay active and healthy in the comfort of their homes.Due to the hazards of winter, many seniors avoid venturing outdoors and stop attending in-person fitness classes. As a result, many seniors become isolated and struggle to stay active which negatively impacts their health and well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regular physical activity is crucial for seniors to maintain their health and mental wellness. SeniorsYogaOnline addresses these concerns by bringing the health benefits of yoga directly to seniors at home. The platform's virtual yoga classes are accessible on any device with an internet connection, making it easy for seniors to participate in yoga classes safely at home, at any time. The platform also provides an interactive community feature that allows members to socialize together online.The virtual yoga classes offered by SeniorsYogaOnline are specifically designed to meet the needs and abilities of seniors. The platform provides a wide range of classes including chair yoga, gentle yoga, mat yoga, and meditation classes. The classes offer gentle exercises to improve strength, stability, flexibility, and overall well-being, with specialized classes for arthritis, joint pain, circulation and mobility issues.Wendy Goudie, founder of SeniorsYogaOnline says, "We are excited to help seniors receive the benefits of yoga and caring support of our online community - particularly people who are isolated, live in remote areas, or have mobility issues. With our virtual yoga classes, seniors can stay active and connected all winter long in the comfort of their homes."To help seniors kick off their New Year's resolutions, SeniorsYogaOnline is offering a 7 day free trial to new members. To take advantage of this special offer, visit SeniorsYogaOnline.

