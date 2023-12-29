Surbhi Jyoti Shares 'Touristy' Pictures From US Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti is on an annual vacation to the US, and her pictures from the trip is giving her fans major fashion and holiday goals.

The actress is best known for her roles in 'Qubool Hai', 'Naagin 3', and 'Ishqbaaaz', among others.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi, who enjoys a fan base of 10.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a string of photos from her American outing.

In the photos, she could be seen wearing a long grey turtleneck dress, paired with an emerald green trench coat, and completed the outfit with black boots. She is seen posing against the Manhattan Bridge.

Taking a stroll down the streets of New York, the diva posed against serene landscapes, enjoying the cold weather.

The post was captioned: "Touristy pictures alert."

She also gave the geotag of Manhattan Bridge, and attached the song 'All of the Stars' by Ed Sheeran.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Qubool Hai 2.0', and 'Partners'.

