Iceland Seafood International Hf: Share Issuance Completed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement from Iceland Seafood International hf on December 14th, regarding issuance of 200.000.000 new shares to investors at the price of ISK 5.40 per share.

The new shares have now been registered by the Company Registry of Iceland Revenue and Customs and issued electronically and registered at Nasdaq CSD. The shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on January 2nd.

The total issued share capital of the company after the share increase is 3.064.479.971.