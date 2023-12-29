Specialists In Plastic Surgery Unveil A Comprehensive Consideration Guide To Plastic Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Specialists in Plastic Surgery, based in Raleigh, NC, presents a guide designed to streamline the process for prospective plastic surgery patients.
Step 1: Research
Begin with thorough research:
Explore local plastic surgeons and practices
Seek recommendations from friends
Understand potential surgery options and recovery timelines
Plan for associated costs
Consult with Specialists in Plastic Surgery's patient coordinators for personalized guidance
Step 2: Consultation
The consultation, lasting 45 minutes to one hour, includes:
Detailed discussion with the surgeon
Physical examination
Presentation of an individualized treatment plan and recovery restrictions
Follow-up with a patient coordinator for a quote and scheduling specifics
Step 3: Pre-Op Appointment
The one-hour pre-op appointment covers:
Pre-op and post-op instructions
Medication details
Paperwork and consents
General guidelines for the procedure
Taking "Before" photos
Mandatory caregiver presence for the first 24 hours post-surgery
Step 4: Surgery
On surgery day:
Check-in involves reviewing the surgical plan
Meeting the CRNA and OR team
A 30-45 minute recovery post-surgery
Step 5: Recovery
Post-surgery:
Surgeon's follow-up call on the night of the procedure
Nursing team follow-up the next day
Subsequent appointments based on surgeon recommendations
Considering a Plastic Surgery Procedure?
Contact Specialists in Plastic Surgery at (919) 785-0505 or using our online contact form. Located in Raleigh, they welcome both local and out-of-town patients.
About Specialists in Plastic Surgery: A renowned practice in Raleigh, Specialists in Plastic Surgery provides personalized care with a dedicated team of surgeons, patient coordinators, and nursing professionals.
