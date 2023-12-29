Akshay Wishes Wife Twinkle On Her Birthday With Hilarious Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday wished his wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday.

The superstar shared a candid birthday post for his wife, who turned 49 on Friday. Twinkle shares her birthday with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video which shows her posing in front of a Hulk statue and calling herself the 'real Hulk'.

The video opens with a picture of Twinkle at a picturesque location with a wine glass in her hand. She can be seen weaning a white dress and shades.

It has the words“Who I thought I married” written on it. The picture is followed by a short clip which has“Who I actually married” written on it. It has Twinkle getting playful at a movie theatre while posing in front of a Hulk statue.

"Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and this is the real Hulk)."

The actor wrote in the caption,“Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina."

