Executive Coach, Media Personality, and Author Matt Doherty and business TV Host Jane King , who co-hosts the show, welcome two (2) business guests who share their extraordinary leadership experiences:

1). Matt Higgins , CEO/Co-Founder of RSE Ventures, Inc ., and the Author of "Burn The Boats."

2). Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group, Inc.

Co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King welcome Matt Higgins, Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder of RSE Venture, Inc. , to the New to The Street Leadership show. Matt is a successful investor, educator, operator, executive, and author. Growing up in extreme poverty on the streets in Queens, New York, with little to no food and money, Matt shares his history and how he overcame enormous challenges to become a successful businessman and author. After dropping out of high school to care for his sick single mother, Matt, with determination, overcame his existing circumstances to better himself and his family. With determination, self-will, and instinct, he took a 10-year journey, getting his GED, entering law school, and becoming the youngest New York City Press Secretary. Matt managed the communications for the city during and after the 9/11 attacks. He became an executive for two NFL teams, has appeared on the "Shark Tank" business show, and is the CEO of RSE Ventures. His book, "Burn The Boats," is written to inspire people, motivate them to achieve their dreams, and help people overcome doubt and fears. Matt shares with Co-hosts Matt and Jane that the book's title is a translation from a Chinese proverb and is a tattoo in Chinese on his upper arm to remind him of his successful journey. The book promotes planning, overcoming doubt, and compounding experiences to achieve success, and its title is appropriate because if you eliminate an escape plan, you have no choice but to proceed with hopeful success. His Company, RSE Ventures, is a private investment capital firm looking to fund visionaries with great ideas/innovations and help those individuals/entities become mainstream brands. Matt says that the best inventions/ideas come from a "Gut Sandwich," something someone knows for sure can work without complex data and spreadsheets; great insight to "GO FOR IT!" Matt provides scholarship opportunities for single mothers to pursue higher education quests, and he enjoys hearing from people whose lives have considerably changed from reading "Burn the Boats." Matt is a positive and outgoing leader with a mission to serve and inspire others from his personal experiences and successes. Viewers and others interested in learning more about Matt Higgins can visit rseventures or scan the QR code during the show.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Ray Titus , Chief Executive Officer of United Franchise Group, Inc . ("UFG"), sits with New to The Street Leadership Co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King. With over 35 years in business, UFG offers ten franchises in 1600 locations in over 80 countries. Ray talks about his journey from a young age, understanding entrepreneurism from within his family. Ray's father, franchising legend Roy Titus, started and successfully franchised "Minuteman Press," a recognized print and signage service company. His business acumen is so entrenched he wrote a paper in 8th grade about how to start a franchise business. As a basketball player and coach, Ray saw that sports and businesses have some commonalities in achieving success: work hard, show up early, leave late, and work with the team. Making goals and meeting those goals inspires Ray, and he shares his goals with his other executives and employees at UFG. Listening and asking questions helps Ray understand his franchisees' ongoing operations and can help promote better business practices to share with other franchise owners. Mistakes can happen, but don't let the fear of failing limit yourself; take the chance and move forward with your goals. Even if the first attempt failed, Ray says to continue learning from the experience and applying it to the next business operation. Franchise owners need to understand they represent a brand, and their individual decisions can affect other franchise owners. Ray likes to communicate often with franchise owners, so everyone is working to succeed together. Hiring his father-in-law years ago was one of the best decisions of his career. The man became his mentor, shaping his leadership skills. Hire the right talent. Too often, business owners hire the wrong people and hold on to those people longer than necessary. A good leader must see and handle weaknesses and react accordingly to move operations forward. Technology and other innovations can assist in ongoing operations. Don't fear change; embrace it and make it work for you. Ray explains to Matt and Jane that moving the Company out of Long Island, NY, to Florida was a good decision because it removed him from the shadows of others so he could make decisions without external input. When Ray is ready to retire, he won't pass the ball to just one person but to many; he sees more opportunities and growth verticals with more figurehead involvement. Getting information and not being in a rush, listening, delegating effectively, and making comprehensive decisions are all part of Ray's leadership qualities that he shares with viewers. Recognized domestically and internationally as a successful and positive leader, Ray continues to assist many in successful franchise ownership. Viewers and others interested in learning more about Ray Titus can visit or scan the QR code during the show.

About Matt Higgins and RSE Ventures, Inc. (RSE):

Matt Higgins is a noted serial entrepreneur and growth equity investor, Co-founder and CEO of private investment firm RSE Ventures, and the Wall Street Journal's best-selling author of "Burn The Boats." He is also an Executive Fellow at the Harvard Business School, co-teaching the course "Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer." Mr. Higgins' deep operating experience spans multiple industries over his 25-year career, which he draws upon to help founders navigate complex situations to reach their full potential. From media to real estate, RSE resources help companies achieve more than they imagined, with capabilities that span marketing campaign development, real estate strategy execution, and everything in between. While RSE's platform is expansive, the personal touch sets it apart. RSE's diverse experience allows deep empathize and collaboration with its partners –

About Ray Titus and United Franchise Group, Inc. (UFG):

Ray Titus is the CEO of United Franchise Group and its affiliated companies. Mr. Titus is a life-long entrepreneur who began his career with his father, franchising legend Roy Titus, and went on to develop a group of successful brands and franchise development services. Today, UFG has over 1600 franchises in more than 80 countries, yet it remains a family business. Ray founded the very first Signarama store in 1986 and, since then, has applied his successful business model to other business-to-business brands, including Fully Promoted, Transworld Business Advisors, Venture X, Network Lead Exchange, and Resource Operations International. United Franchise Group has also welcomed a food division featuring The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Graze Craze to its family. Ray has been recognized by Ernst & Young as Florida Entrepreneur of the Year, the Counselor International Person of the Year, the American Free Enterprise Medal from Palm Beach Atlantic University, ASI's Power 50 list of the industry's most influential people, the Sun-Sentinel Excalibur Award and for four consecutive years, Ray was named in Stitches magazine's "Power 75" list of most influential people. He was one of the founders of the Florida Franchisor Association. Throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs. -

About Coach Matt Doherty and Doherty Coaching :

Matt Doherty is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, media personality, and executive coach. In 2022, he was named the Vistage Rookie of the Year and won the Chair Excellence Award. He guides corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, and business and sports coaches to develop leadership skills and team dynamics. Since starting on the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included being the Head Coach at Notre Dame and UNC. He was named the 2001 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Regular Season Championship and a #1 ranking. Matt was also the head coach at FAU and SMU and worked for ESPN, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2003, he embarked on a mission to "Learn & Grow" by beginning a leadership journey at the UVA Darden School of Business and The Wharton School. Coach Doherty is committed to sharing universal teachings and actionable ideas that will work for anyone - .

About Sector SPDR ETFs :

Sector SPDR ETFs are unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into eleven sector index funds. Investors can customize their investments by picking and weighing each sector to meet specific investment goals. Sector SPDR ETFs have the diversification of a mutual fund, the focus of a sector fund, and the tradability of a stock. Investors can buy or sell Sector SPDR ETF shares on the NYSE Arca during trading hours. The eleven Sector SPDR ETFs represent the S&P 500. However, each Sector SPDR ETF can be purchased individually, providing undiluted exposure to a particular sector or industry group - .

About "New to The Street Leadership" with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs :

New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show is co-hosted with Coach Matt Doherty and recognized business TV host Jane King . The show airs monthly, on the last Saturday of each month, on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.

