Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size Worth US$ 1,525.1 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 13.6%: Report By Coherentmi

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market is Estimated to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rising Geriatric Population.

The Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market research report represents major insights on the current growth dynamics as well as the primary revenue generation elements that are available in the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion industry along with various other factors over the predicted period 2023-2030. The report on the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market focuses on a series of parameters including top manufacturing strategies, industry share, prime opportunities, industrial channels, profit margin, etc. The research study on the global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market is liable to showcase essential development in distinct regions including the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Others.The sacroiliac joint fusion market involves products used for stabilizing the sacroiliac joint. Sacroiliac joint fusion is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction or degenerative sacroiliitis. Sacroiliac joint fusion is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction or degenerative sacroiliitis.Market Dynamics:The sacroiliac joint fusion market is expected to witness significant growth due to rising geriatric population globally. As per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the number of people aged 65 years and above is projected to grow from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2050. Older people are more prone to develop sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degenerative sacroiliitis due to age-related wear and tear of cartilage in the sacroiliac joint, thus driving the market growth. Moreover, advancements in minimally invasive fusion techniques is also expected to boost the sacroiliac joint fusion market growth between 2023 and 2030. Growing popularity of outpatient sacroiliac joint fusion procedures is also expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.Buy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowMarket Drivers:▪️ Increasing prevalence of chronic back pain and sacroiliac joint dysfunction: Sacroiliac joint dysfunction and chronic back pain are major health issues experienced by people worldwide. According to studies, sacroiliac joint dysfunction is found to be the cause of lower back pain in approximately 15-30% of patients presenting with this complaint. Advanced age, prior injuries, obesity and heavy physical labor which places excessive stress on the back are some of the major risk factors contributing to chronic back pain and sacroiliac joint dysfunction. With rising lifestyle diseases and changing demographics towards an aging population in several countries, the incidence of lower back pain and sacroiliac joint issues has increased significantly in the past decade. This growing patient pool suffering from debilitating pain is expected to drive higher demand for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion procedures over the forecast period.▪️ Availability and advantages of minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion techniques: Traditionally, open surgical fusion was the only option available for treatment of sacroiliac joint dysfunction. However, this approach was associated with significant postoperative pain, longer recovery times and higher risks of complications. Development of improved MIS techniques such as lateral transiliac sacroiliac joint fusion and minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion has allowed surgeons to stabilize and fuse the joint percutaneously with minimal skin incisions. Key advantages of MIS sacroiliac joint fusion over open surgery include reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery periods and lower morbidity rates. Rising availability of dedicated tools and implants along with trained surgeons have promoted higher acceptance and uptake of these advanced yet less traumatic fusion techniques. This is expected to be a major driver for the sacroiliac joint fusion device market.Market Restraints:Clinical efficacy controversies and lack of long term outcome data: Despite growing popularity of sacroiliac joint fusion procedures, controversies still exist regarding their clinical efficacy compared to conservative management approaches. Currently available evidence from RCTs and cohort studies on sacroiliac joint fusion outcomes are limited by small sample sizes, short term follow-ups and variations in comparison groups and outcome measurements employed. Lack of standardized outcome tools for assessment of pain, function and fusion also pose challenges in comparing results across different studies. There are also questions on whether the benefits achieved from fusion outweigh the risks involved from surgery, implants and possible revisions needed over the patient's lifetime. Absence of long term data on fusion maintenance, complication rates after 5-10 years and impact on adjacent spinal segments limits widespread acceptance by clinicians and reimbursement coverage by many payers. This clinical uncertainty acts as a restrain on faster market adoption currently.Market Opportunity:Expanding insurance coverage and reimbursement for fusion procedures: Reimbursement landscape plays a major role in access to new medical technologies and procedures. Currently in the US, while most private health insurers provide some coverage for sacroiliac joint fusion, there exists significant variation in extent of coverage between different payers. Medicare also has limited coverage and more restrictive patient selection criteria compared to private insurance. However, with growing clinical evidence, manufacturers and physician societies have been lobbying CMS and private payers to expand national coverage determinations and reimburse approved sacroiliac joint fusion techniques for broader patient populations. Recent positive coverage decisions by some major private insurers in the US have set a precedent that is likely to encourage coverage expansion over the coming years. This represents a significant market opportunity as wider insurance approvals would reduce financial barriers and drive higher procedural volumes. Overall increased availability of funding streams present considerable potential for device manufacturers in this niche segment.Market Trends:Shift towards minimally invasive fusion with intracorporal implants: The global sacroiliac joint fusion device market has seen increasing preference from surgeons and patients alike for minimally invasive techniques in the past decade. Traditionally, majority of fusions were performed using rigid fixation systems placed extracorporally such as plates, screws and rods. However, major advances in implant designs have facilitated development of sophisticated MIS tools and intracorporal implants that can be placed percutaneously or via mini-open approaches. Implants such as triangular titanium implants, pens and cages that can be inserted via small stab incisions or cannulated screws are gaining popularity. The shift to truly minimally invasive fusions has significant advantages like faster recovery, less morbidity and superior clinical outcomes.

Major Players are Covered in this report:
▪️ SI-BONE
▪️ Medtronic
▪️ SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH
▪️ Xtant Medical
▪️ Life Spine

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Segmentation:

By Product Type
▪️ Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion Devices
▪️ Open Surgery SI Joint Fusion Devices
▪️ Arthrodesis Devices
▪️ Allografts
▪️ Screws
▪️ Plates
▪️ Others (Nails, Rods, etc.)

By Indication
▪️ Degenerative Sacroiliitis
▪️ Sacral Disruption
▪️ Others (Failed Back Surgery, Trauma, Infection, etc.)

By End Users
▪️ Hospitals
▪️ ASCs
▪️ Specialty Clinics
▪️ Others (Research, Academic Institutes, etc.)

By Region
▪️ North America
▪️ Europe
▪️ Asia Pacific
▪️ Latin America
▪️ Middle East
▪️ Africa 