Delhi HC Issues Notice In Ram Rahim's Defamation Suit Against Youtuber

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to YouTuber and journalist Shyam Meera Singh in response to a plea filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The plea seeks directions to Shyam to remove his YouTube video alleging that Ram Rahim deceived his followers.

Hearing the matter, Justice Shalinder Kaur also issued notice to YouTube, specifying that notice would be served through email and WhatsApp, and listed the case for further hearing on Saturday.

Ram Rahim initiated the legal action against Shyam Meera Singh for a video uploaded on December 17, 2023, titled "How Gurmeet Ram Rahim fooled his bhakts?"

Advocate Rajat Aneja, representing Ram Rahim, argued that Shyam, despite receiving a legal notice, refused to delete the video and has a history of such offences. He cited a post on X by Shyam on December 24, acknowledging the notice but expressing intent to fight the case in court.

Counsel contended that the video is disparaging and defamatory.

He also brought up Shyam's past as a journalist with Aaj Tak, alleging he was fired for insulting the Prime Minister. Aneja further pointed out an FIR filed against Shyam in Uttar Pradesh for insulting the state's Chief Minister.

"He is a habitual offender... after we put him to notice, he puts out a remark/comment on Twitter (now X) saying 'I'm not going to delete these videos'. Totally defiant. He has been accused by the UP administration also for having insulted the Chief Minister. An FIR came to be registered at the instance of a UP resident," counsel said.

The court, considering the arguments, decided to issue notice. Ram Rahim, in 2017, was handed 20 years in prison for allegedly raping two women disciples. In 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his employee Ranjit Singh. In 2021, the Dera chief was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist.

