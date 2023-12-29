187 Martyrs In Gaza Strip In 24 Hours

Gaza, Dec. 29 (Petra)-- The number of martyrs in Gaza Strip by the Israeli aggression reached 187 and 312 other Palestinians were injured in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Friday.According to the ministry's social media pages, since last October 7, the Israeli aggression has resulted in 21,507 martyrs and 55,915 injuries.

