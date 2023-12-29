L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business In The Middle East Region

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 28, 2023: The Power Transmission & Distribution business of L&T Construction has secured key orders in the Middle East region.



In the United Arab Emirates, the business has received an order for Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning a 400/132kV Substation. The scope also includes associated Transformer, Reactor and Substation Control & Monitoring Systems (SCMS).



In Kuwait, the business has won an order to establish 400kV Overhead Transmission Lines along with associated 400kV Underground Cable interconnections. This transmission segment of more than 100KM route length will help to evacuate and generate power.



Additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in the region.



About L&T



Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerâ€“focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

