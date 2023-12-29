Azerbaijan To Create Unified Information System For Currency Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. A unified information system on currency operations conducted by residents and non-residents in Azerbaijan will be formed within the framework of the "Regulation on the unified information system on currency operations", Trend reports.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) chairman Taleh Kazimov signed a new decision on this subject.

The information system will provide information on currency operations of Azerbaijani banks, local branches of foreign banks, national postal operator, legal entities licensed for currency exchange activity.

The CBA will finance the costs of maintenance and operation of the information system. The use of this system will be free of charge and will operate in real time mode at any time of the day, including non-working days.

In addition, the use of the information system will be carried out through an electronic cabinet and/or an electronic data request module. After identification with an enhanced electronic signature, participants will be able to use the information system through the electronic cabinet or electronic data request module and perform other operations, while customers will be able to receive information on their foreign exchange operations through the information window for customers from the information system after identification with the single sign-on system ("ASAN login") on the CBA's e-services portal.

According to the decree, information on currency exchange operations will be submitted to the information system from March 1, 2024, and information on foreign currency transfer operations outside Azerbaijan - from July 1, 2024.

