Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern Receives ESQR's Quality Achievements Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 29. Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern has received the ESQR's
Quality Achievements Award of 2023, Trend reports.
The award was presented by Michael Harris, General Director of
the European Society for Quality Research, during an international
scientific and practical conference held on December 27 this year
in Ashgabat.
Thus, the award became a confirmation of successful activity in
the field of the fuel and energy complex of the country.
During the conference, the parties discussed the achievements of
the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan, while it was noted
that, having rich reserves of energy resources, the country is
steadily developing the potential of this area, is doing a lot of
work on industrial development of deposits, diversification of gas
supplies to world markets.
According to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's
hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of
oil equivalent.
This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more
than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107668385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.