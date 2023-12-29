KRATEO.AI Leaders Predict AI Innovations To Soar In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Clay SharmanWASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KRATEO , a leading technology company specializing in cutting-edge AI-driven solutions for marketing and sales professionals, announced several trends it has witnessed in 2023 and how it expects the marketplace to change significantly in 2024.In a recent op-ed for Inside Sources , Clay Sharman, the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Dude at KRATEO shared how AI is solving the challenges of establishing personal connections with customers in our increasingly technology-driven world. Sharman's solution removes the anonymity of online shoppers, enabling marketers to see who has visited a website, provide their contact information, and additional information that helps convert previously unknown website traffic into first-party data prospects.“... online anonymity is a thing of the past. If you walk into a store and choose not to make a purchase, it may feel like the shop owner is oblivious to your presence. That does not mean he or she was not interested in learning about you; it just meant the opportunity was not there. But even in those cases, the anonymous customer might have received a wave, nod, or a“Come see us again.” With online browsing, the opportunity to invite anonymous customers back never existed. Until now...” Sharman wrote.AI-driven solutions can open doors to a world of untapped potential within website traffic, allowing businesses to connect with those who have already shown interest.“2023 felt chaotic from an online business perspective for a lot of reasons: the mass introduction to AI, the changes to data privacy and third-party cookies simultaneously, and we are still coming out of the pandemic operationally, Sharman said.“The e-commerce market is rife with opportunities but seems to be moving at breakneck speed, creating a sense of uneasiness that needs to be addressed. AI is a place to look.”“Looking ahead to 2024, we can expect AI to remain the central catalyst for organizational change. It seemed to become ubiquitous overnight, and companies are feeling forced to react at speed instead of being able to really understand the impact of AI on them specifically. A good place to start might be trying to figure out what AI can do to help you understand your customer better. Then you can formulate a plan for moving forward strategically,” Sharman continued.“2024 will be an exciting time. For a marketing strategy to be successful, it must work with, not against, these technological developments and valuable tools. KRATEO is offering solutions for marketers, advertisers, and other consumer focused industries to maximize efficiencies, better understand data and consumer behavior too,” Sharman said.“AI is table stakes in 2024. Companies must embrace this technology, or they will surely get left behind.”About KRATEOKRATEO is a data technology and AI-as-a-service company specializing in providing cutting-edge tools to assist marketing and sales professionals in identifying website visitors, uncovering their demographic information, and optimizing their campaigns. With a commitment to ethics, data privacy, and security, KRATEO is dedicated to helping businesses supercharge their online engagement and grow their customer base in ways never before possible.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a KRATEO spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ....Please visit:

