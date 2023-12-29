Percept Introduces Dynamic Visual Vestibular Optimization DV2O Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Smart Glasses and MiWearTM address Motion Sickness: Autonomous Cars, VR, to Cruise Lines

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Percept Corporation, a pioneer in Augmented PerceptionTM, announces the introduction of DV2O (Dynamic Visual Vestibular Optimization), utilizing patented iWear smart glasses and patented MiWear to combat motion sickness across a range of transportation sectors. The iWear DV2O utilizes a version of Percept's DVO technology to reduce the conflict between the human visual and vestibular systems, known as Vection, that can lead to motion sickness. The MiWear approach uses narrow band Green Light (nbGL) to reduce visual noise that can lead to nausea and motion sickness. This innovation holds the promise of enhancing the comfort of the use of virtual reality headsets in addition to travel in a multitude of settings, spanning from autonomous and electric vehicles to high-speed trains, air travel, cruise ships, military applications, yachts, sport fishing, and space tourism.Dr. Scott Lewis, Percept's CEO, expressed pride in their game-changing solution that aims to improve the travel experience and expands accessibility to motion in an important way, A patient's testimonial emphasizes the impact of DV2O, as a female patient with severe motion sickness stated, "I wouldn't have lasted 5 minutes driving like this normally. DV2O is not just a technological marvel; it's a life-changing innovation that redefines how we experience motion.”Percept has initiated discussions with potential strategic partners in various sectors, including vision technology, aviation, autonomous/EV, transportation, and big tech, to further unlock the potential of DV2O technology and its impact on various facets of modern transportation and Augmented Perception. For additional information about Percept and DV2O, you can visit their official website at .For media inquiries and further information, please contact:*Percept Media Contact: *Jennifer HowardPhone: +1 702.940.2358About Percept CorporationPercept is a ten-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology,products, software, and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human.perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety, and individualized style. Based inLas Vegas, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners inEurope and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept includes licenses for over 45 U.S.,European, and Chinese patents.This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A ofthe Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Jennifer Howard

Percept

+1 702-940-2358

email us here