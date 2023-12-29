Another Massive Attack On Ukraine Is Real Russian Terror Center For Strategic Communication

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 29, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Myrhorod, Starokostiantyniv, and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones.

The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has once again confirmed its reputation as a terrorist state. Its attacks on Ukrainian cities are no different from the Nazi bombing of London during World War II," CSCIS said.

It added that the record-breaking enemy attack before the New Year aimed to kill and injure as many peaceful Ukrainians as possible and demoralize Ukrainian society.

At the same time, the Ukrainian air defense has once again proved its skill, saving hundreds of lives of civilians, and disrupting Russia's bloody plans, the center said.

"However, to protect the sky more effectively, Ukraine needs a higher number of modern air defense systems, as well as F-16 aircraft," the post reads.

According to CSCIS, the Russian attack could have been much more powerful if the Ukrainian Defense Forces had not destroyed the ammunition on board the Novocherkassk large landing ship the day before. Therefore, attacks on military targets in the enemy rear are a necessity. However, Ukraine needs long-range missiles and drones to implement them.

CSCIS also suggested that the enemy could repeat missile attacks on New Year's Eve. "One should be ready and not ignore air raid alerts," the center said.