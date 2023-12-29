CSCIS Explainer: What Ukraine Achieved And Learned In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has survived another year of the full-scale invasion, destroying the dreams of the Russian invaders about the "blitzkrieg."

The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has achieved nothing at the front except colossal losses of its soldiers and military equipment. The beginning of the next year will mark a decade since the start of Russian aggression. Every day for Ukrainians is a day of struggle, invincibility, and faith in victory," the post said.

Another massive attack on Ukraine is real Russian terror – Center for Strategic Communication

CSCIS noted that Ukraine had settled into the wartime rhythm and was readjusting for a long confrontation with the aggressor. The capacities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex are launched, the resources and reserves of the country are optimized. Ukraine is preparing the necessary margin of safety.

The center said that throughout the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had brilliant achievements as Ukraine cleared the sea from the enemy fleet, launched a grain corridor and strengthened the protection of the sky.

"The military campaign of 2023 was a lesson for both Ukraine and its allies. Future combat operations are planned with lessons learned in mind," CSCIS said.