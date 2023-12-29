CSCIS Explainer: West Must Be Ready To Fight Off Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of European politicians, as well as Martin Wijnen, the commander-in-chief of the Dutch army, have called on their governments to prepare for the prospect of repelling Russian aggression.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is only one (and so far, the most active) front of the Kremlin's global offensive against the West and international law, civilized international relations, and security," the post said.

CSCIS noted that Moscow openly threatens Western countries with war, and these threats should be taken as seriously as possible.

"Russia cannot cope with Ukraine not because it is weak, but because Ukrainians are heroically resisting and refusing to surrender. For other countries, the Russian Federation still poses a serious military danger," the center said.

According to CSCIS, the allies are helping Ukraine a lot. But currently, this cooperation does not yet look like a monolithic alliance to repel ruscism, which prompts the Kremlin to continue the war.

"No one in the world has more experience in repelling Russian aggression than Ukraine. Considering this experience and enhancing Ukraine's capabilities with the help of allies are key factors in the victory of democracy," CSCIS said.