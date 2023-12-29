Coms Raises Salaries For Those Working Under Intense Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to raise wages for people working under intense shelling.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on December 29, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories .

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended resolutions No. 391 of 25.04.2023 and No. 928 of 25.08.2023. These changes are aimed at increasing the salaries of those who work under intense shelling in the territory of active hostilities. This also applies to civil servants," the statement said.

In particular, employees will have the opportunity to double the amount of the allowance for work during intense shelling in the areas where active hostilities are taking place, per month in proportion to the working days when the shelling took place. The list of work for which such an allowance is paid will be determined by the head of the regional military administration.

For civil servants working in special conditions in the areas of active hostilities during intense shelling, it is envisaged to determine the salaries with a coefficient of 3 per month in proportion to the working days when the shelling took place. The list of employees will be agreed with the relevant regional military administration.

The draft resolution was developed by the Ministry of Reintegration on the instructions of the Prime Minister together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy.

As reported, in the third quarter of 2023, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by 22.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to UAH 17,937 .

