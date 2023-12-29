Remnants Of Iskanders, S-300 And X-22 Were Seized At Sites Of Missile Strikes In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Remnants of Iskanders, S-300 and X-22 missiles were seized at the sites of missile strikes in Kharkiv.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

"A total of twenty-two strikes were recorded. This is one of the largest attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The attackers used mostly S-300 missiles, as usual, from Belgorod. We are also seizing the remnants of Iskander-M and X-22 missiles," Bolvinov informed.

According to him, a locomotive depot, a post office, a hospital were hit in Kharkiv, and missiles hit the road and a gas pipeline. Railroad tracks were damaged in one of the city's districts. Cars and warehouse buildings were damaged.

He noted that investigators, forensic experts, and explosives experts have been working at the sites of the attacks since the morning.

According to Bolvinov, three of the victims were employees of civilian enterprises. One of the victims was a 60-year-old pensioner who worked as a mechanic. The other victim was 41 years old, also a locksmith, and survived by his wife and two children. In addition, the attack killed a 30-year-old head of an electrical appliance repair department at one of the enterprises.

As reported by Ukrinform, from five to eight o'clock in the morning on December 29, Kharkiv was hit by missile attacks.

Police and prosecutors reported three dead and 13 injure .

A hospital, a polyclinic, a school, more than ten residential buildings, a Nova Poshta office, and manufacturing plants were damaged. In total, according to the city council, 38 buildings were damaged .