Azerbaijani Ombudsman Investigates News On Marriage Of Minor Girl Spread In Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The information spread in the mass media about the marriage of a
12-year-old girl in Mamishli village of Sabirabad district was
investigated and taken into custody by the Ombudsman, Azernews reports.
Relevant requests were sent to the Azerbaijani Science and
Education Ministry, the Sabirabad District Executive Authority, and
the Sabirabad District Police Department in order to take the
necessary measures to ensure the rights of the minor and keep the
matter under control.
The relevant structural unit of the Ombudsman's Office held an
informative conversation with the child's family members, explained
the requirements of the legislation, the consequences of early
marriage, and emphasised the importance of continuing the child's
education.
