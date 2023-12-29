               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ombudsman Investigates News On Marriage Of Minor Girl Spread In Media


12/29/2023 9:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The information spread in the mass media about the marriage of a 12-year-old girl in Mamishli village of Sabirabad district was investigated and taken into custody by the Ombudsman, Azernews reports.

Relevant requests were sent to the Azerbaijani Science and Education Ministry, the Sabirabad District Executive Authority, and the Sabirabad District Police Department in order to take the necessary measures to ensure the rights of the minor and keep the matter under control.

The relevant structural unit of the Ombudsman's Office held an informative conversation with the child's family members, explained the requirements of the legislation, the consequences of early marriage, and emphasised the importance of continuing the child's education.

