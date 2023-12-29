Finance Ministry: Azerbaijan's Real GDP Grows In Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Next year, the real growth rate of Azerbaijan's gross domestic
product (GDP) is expected to be 2.4%, or AZN 118.4 billion, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the GDP of the non-oil and gas
sector is forecasted at 4.6%, or AZN 84.2 billion.
Recall that in mid-2023, the government amended the budget by
increasing public sector salaries and public investment, which
provided a financial stimulus to the economy. Domestic demand was
also supported by a significant increase in household credit by
25.8% (year-on-year) between January and July 2023. However, demand
pressures kept inflation at a relatively high 9.4% in July 2023,
and the central bank responded by raising the discount rate to 9%
in May 2023."
As the EBRD emphasises, the economy of Eastern Europe and the
Caucasus region, which includes Azerbaijan, will grow by 1.9% in
2023 (forecast unchanged) and by 3.1% next year, in 2024, by 0.2
percentage points less.
