Azerbaijan's Consular In Turkiye Not Work On Holidays

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara has addressed Azerbaijani
citizens living in Turkiye, Azernews reports,
citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara.
It was reported that the consular section of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Turkey will not work from January 1 to 6, 2024, in
connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the
New Year holiday.
MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107668369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.