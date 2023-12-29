               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Consular In Turkiye Not Work On Holidays


12/29/2023 9:15:58 AM

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara has addressed Azerbaijani citizens living in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara.

It was reported that the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey will not work from January 1 to 6, 2024, in connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year holiday.

