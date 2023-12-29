Sterling Urgent Care Acquires New Locations In Boise Area

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Sterling Urgent Care Expands Reach in Boise with Four New Locations and Exciting Plans for a Fifth in Spring 2024
BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Sterling Urgent Care is thrilled to announce the grand opening of four new cutting-edge locations in Boise, with a fifth location set to open its doors in the spring of 2024. This expansion underscores Sterling Urgent Care's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the growing community. South Idaho Fallls
Affordable and Convenient Memberships
Setting itself apart, Sterling Urgent Care introduces an innovative approach to healthcare with individual memberships priced at just $60 per month and family memberships (up to four individuals) for only $120 per month. These memberships cater to those without health insurance, facing high deductibles, or seeking the convenience of walk-in care.
Community-Focused and Employer-Owned
As an employer-owned establishment, Sterling Urgent Care is deeply involved with local businesses, offering a comprehensive range of Occupational Services. From drug testing and physicals to workers' compensation evaluations, the clinic stands as a reliable partner in enhancing workplace health and safety.
Comprehensive Healthcare Services
Sterling Urgent Care goes beyond traditional urgent care, providing primary care, Women's and Men's health services, including specialized programs for weight loss. The clinic also offers IV infusions catering to individuals in need of essential nutrients, hydration, or recovery from sickness or hangovers.
Exceptional Patient Care and State-of-the-Art Facilities
Sterling Urgent Care takes pride in delivering exceptional healthcare, reflected in its high Google review score. The new locations boast modern, clean facilities, and the staff is not only well-trained but also genuinely caring, ensuring each patient receives the attention and care they deserve.
Pharmacies, Labs, and Telemedicine for Patient Convenience
In a commitment to patient convenience, Sterling Urgent Care offers pharmacies in all locations, ensuring easy access to medications. Each location is equipped with moderate complexity labs, and telemedicine services are available to accommodate all patient needs.
About Sterling Urgent Care
Sterling Urgent Care is a community-focused healthcare provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare services. With this expansion, Sterling Urgent Care continues to uphold its commitment to exceptional patient care, employer collaboration, and community well-being.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Dan Kenning
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
435-557-9898
740 S Woodruff Ave
Idaho Falls, ID, 83401-5285 United States
@sterlinguc
