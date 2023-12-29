Turkiye Arrests 32 Suspects, Foils Possible Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Turkish authorities detained Friday 32 suspects, including three ISIS militants, who were allegedly planning to attack some temples and churches, in addition to Iraq's embassy in Ankara.

This came through a joint operation of Turkish intelligence and police agencies, Turkish news agency Anadolu quoted some security sources.

The intelligence agency received information that some of those arrested were planning to carry out attacks on the Iraqi embassy in Ankara and some Jewish synagogues, Anadolu said.

In addition, the operation carried out in nine Turkish states resulted in the seizure of some documents related to ISIS, it pointed. (end)

