BCT-Bank Of Charles Town Voted 2023 Best Of The Best For Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Service, And Financial Planning By Journal-News Readers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is pleased to announce it has been voted a

2023 Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards recipient in four financial services categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Service, and Financial Planning/Service Company.

"I am extremely proud of our

BCT Team for being deemed the 'best' by our clients and community," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "To be selected by our neighbors is the highest honor while at the same time humbling to be considered their most trusted financial partner in the Eastern Panhandle. We will celebrate and cherish this honor."



The Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards is an annual reader poll conducted by the Martinsburg Journal-News. Readers may vote once per day for approximately two weeks for their favorite businesses in categories including Entertainment and Travel, Food and Dining, Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, Services, Shopping, Vehicles, and Other. Each category includes sub-categories, such as under Services is listed Banks. There are two rounds of voting. The first round is a nomination round that narrows each category to no more than five businesses. The final round of voting determines the winner and two finalists or runners-up.



To see a full list of the 2023 Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards winners, click here . This links to the Martinsburg Journal-News list of winners.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $809 million in assets as of September 30, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023,

American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion.

In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by

American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town